ReneSola loss shrinks on higher demand from Asia

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
Aug 29 Solar products maker ReneSola Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss on increased shipments to Asian markets.
Net loss narrowed to $21.1 million, or 12 cents per American Depository Share (ADS), in the second quarter from $34.8 million, or 40 cents per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 62 percent to $377.4 million.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
* Revenue for q1 , excluding revenue from ChipMOS Technologies Ltd was $150.1 million, representing a decrease of 2.3% from q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Innoviva announces $50 million partial royalty notes redemption