ReneSola loss shrinks on higher demand from Asia

Aug 29 Solar products maker ReneSola Ltd reported a smaller quarterly loss on increased shipments to Asian markets.

Net loss narrowed to $21.1 million, or 12 cents per American Depository Share (ADS), in the second quarter from $34.8 million, or 40 cents per ADS, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 62 percent to $377.4 million.
