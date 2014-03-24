ReneSola posts first profit in 10 qtrs as solar module shipments rise

March 24 Chinese solar products maker ReneSola
Ltd posted its first profit in 10 quarters, helped by
higher shipments of solar modules.
The company's net profit attributable to shareholders was
$800,000, or 1 cent per American depositary share (ADS), for the
fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of $88.9
million, or $1.03 per ADS, a year earlier.
Revenue rose about 43 percent to $438.8 million.
A recovery in solar panel prices after a four-year slump has
helped most solar companies such as Trina Solar Ltd and
JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd post profits in recent
quarters.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)