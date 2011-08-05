UPDATE 1-Rentech Nitrogen Partners files IPO of up to $250 mln

* Intends to list its common shares on NYSE under symbol
"RNF"
* Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse lead underwriters
Aug 5 Rentech Nitrogen Partners, a limited
partnership company of publicly traded clean energy provider
Rentech Inc filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to
$250 million in an initial public offering of its common units.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the company, which was formed to operate its own
nitrogen fertilizer business, said Morgan Stanley and Credit
Suisse would be underwriting the offering.
The Delaware-based company said it would use proceeds from
the offering for general corporate purposes, to repay debts of
its partner Rentech Energy Midwest Corporation (REMC) and to
reimburse its general partner Rentech Development Corporation
(RDC) for expenses incurred earlier.
REMC will convert into a limited liability company and will
change its name to Rentech Nitrogen LLC after the transaction,
the company said in the filing.
The partnership firm plans to list its shares on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RNF."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
