Renewable Energy estimates adj core loss as biodiesel prices fall

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 8 Renewable Energy Group said it would post an adjusted core loss for the third quarter as biodiesel prices fell by more than a third, sending its shares down 19 percent premarket.
The company expects to report an adjusted loss of $2 million to $7 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It had earlier forecast adjusted EBITDA of $10 million to $15 million.
The company estimates to have sold 60 to 63 million gallons of biodiesel in the third quarter. It had forecast sales volumes of 55 to 60 million gallons.
Renewable Energy shares closed at $7.12 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.