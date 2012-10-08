Renewable Energy estimates adj core loss as biodiesel prices fall

Oct 8 Renewable Energy Group said it would post an adjusted core loss for the third quarter as biodiesel prices fell by more than a third, sending its shares down 19 percent premarket.

The company expects to report an adjusted loss of $2 million to $7 million before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. It had earlier forecast adjusted EBITDA of $10 million to $15 million.

The company estimates to have sold 60 to 63 million gallons of biodiesel in the third quarter. It had forecast sales volumes of 55 to 60 million gallons.

Renewable Energy shares closed at $7.12 on the Nasdaq on Friday.