公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 10日 星期四

Renewable Energy Group posts quarterly profit

May 9 Renewable Energy Group Inc posted a first-quarter profit and said sales of its biodiesel jumped by 69 percent from a year earlier as it ramped up production.

Net income rose to $40 million, or 6 cents per share, from a loss of $5.3 million, or 39 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

