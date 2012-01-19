UPDATE 1-Renewable Energy Group prices IPO below range

* Sells 7.2 mln shares at $10 each
* Had filed to sell the shares for $13-$15 each
* To begin trading on Nasdaq under symbol "REGI"
Jan 19 Renewable Energy Group Inc on
Thursday priced its initial public offering of 7.2 million
shares at $10 a share, below its expected range.
In a filing with the U.S. regulators earlier this month the
company had said it planned to price its IPO between $13 and $15
a share.
The Ames, Iowa-based company expects to begin trading on the
Nasdaq under symbol "REGI" when markets open on Thursday.
The company has also granted the underwriters an option to
buy about 1 million additional shares.
UBS Securities LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co are the joint
book-running managers for the offering.