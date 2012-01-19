UPDATE 1-Renewable Energy Group prices IPO below range

* Sells 7.2 mln shares at $10 each

* Had filed to sell the shares for $13-$15 each

* To begin trading on Nasdaq under symbol "REGI"

Jan 19 Renewable Energy Group Inc on Thursday priced its initial public offering of 7.2 million shares at $10 a share, below its expected range.

In a filing with the U.S. regulators earlier this month the company had said it planned to price its IPO between $13 and $15 a share.

The Ames, Iowa-based company expects to begin trading on the Nasdaq under symbol "REGI" when markets open on Thursday.

The company has also granted the underwriters an option to buy about 1 million additional shares.

UBS Securities LLC and Piper Jaffray & Co are the joint book-running managers for the offering.