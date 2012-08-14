UPDATE 1-Renewable Energy Group posts profits, volumes rise

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Aug 14 Biodiesel maker Renewable Energy Group Inc posted a second-quarter profit on Tuesday versus a year-ago loss, as the company continued to increase production.
REG posted net income for the second quarter of $11.3 million, or 39 cents per share, versus a loss of $10.3 million, or 78 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $26.4 million.
REG is the largest producer of biodiesel in the United States and converts natural fats, oils and greases into advanced biofuels.
Production in the second quarter rose to 43 million gallons from 33 million a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter rose 39 percent to $271.9 million.
REG shares jumped 8.5 percent in extended trading on the NASDAQ to $5.10, down about half from $10.10 on the company's first trading day on Jan. 19.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.