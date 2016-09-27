Renewables not cost competitive until mid-century -Glencore

| LONDON, Sept 27
LONDON, Sept 27 Renewable energy will not be
cost competitive with fossil fuels until 2050, Glencore
said on Tuesday, much later than energy organisations forecast
and supporting the mining and trading giant's case for continued
investment in coal.
Glencore has said coal is still an investment opportunity,
forecasting global demand will grow by 7 percent by 2030, driven
by emerging economies and industrial demand, and halting
spending would halve seaborne supplies in 15 years' time.
Glencore Chairman Tony Hayward told a conference in London
on Tuesday that, like oil companies, the group would get a
return on its investment.
"The investment we put in the ground today will come out in
10 years. The same applies to the world's oil and gas companies
- their investments will come out in 20 years," Hayward said.
Renewables won't achieve cost parity with fossil fuels until
2051, he predicted.
Energy company officials attending the same conference, the
Institute of Directors' (IoD) annual convention, believe parity
will come much earlier.
Wilfrid Petrie, UK and Ireland chief executive at French gas
and power group Engie, said he thought it would be as
early as in five years' time, whereas David Brooks, managing
director of supply at UK renewable energy supplier Good Energy,
said it could happen by 2020, adding that wind was already at
cost parity with fossil fuels.
Research by the International Energy Agency and other
organisations has shown that renewable energy sources such as
wind and solar can now produce electricity in some parts of the
world at a price close to that generated by fossil fuels such as
coal and gas.
Hayward, who is also chairman of oil explorer Genel Energy
and a former boss of BP, said great
technological strides would be needed for renewables to become
overall as cost competitive as fossil fuels before mid-century.
"In 15 years' time, if someone really does achieve a
technological breakthrough akin to a mobile phone, an iPhone,
that will change the energy picture going forward," he said.
(Additional reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Susan Fenton)