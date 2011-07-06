Itochu to join $500 mln biomass power plant project

BRIEF-AGF Management Ltd reports Q4 earnings per share C$0.18
* AGF Management Limited reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
TOKYO, July 6 Japanese trading house Itochu Corp said on Wednesday it would join a $500 million project to build a 100-megawatt biomass power plant in Gainesville, Florida.
Itochu's wholly owned subsidiary Tyr Energy and three firms -- BayCorp Holdings, Energy Management, and Fagen -- will co-fund the project, Itochu said.
The plant will start operations in 2013, with power output to be supplied to the regional power firm, Gainesville Regional Utilities, for 30 years, the company said. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - board of directors has approved a $100 million capital expenditure budget for 2017
* MagneGas expands into Indiana market to support growing market demand for MagneGas 2