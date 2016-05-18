Spain's Renfe cuts high-speed train supplier short-list to four

U.S. Department of Labor says JPMorgan Chase paid women less than men
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.
MADRID May 18 Spanish train operator Renfe has received offers from four manufacturers, including Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom, for a contract to supply high-speed trains in a deal worth up to 2.64 billion euros ($3 billion).
Alstom, Siemens and Spanish companies Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarril (CAF) and Talgo put forward offers, Renfe said in a statement late on Tuesday, while Canada's Bombardier and Hitachi Rail Italy dropped out of the bidding.
State-run Renfe has said it was looking to buy at least 15 trains for up to 1.4 billion euros in a first phase, with the option to expand the offer by a further 15 trains. The price includes the contract to maintain the trains for up to 40 years. ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Oil falls, U.S. Treasury yields rise (Updates to U.S. market open, changes byline, previous dateline London)
Jan 18 State Street Corp will pay $64.6 million to resolve U.S. investigations into what prosecutors said was a scheme to defraud six clients through secret commissions on billions of dollars of trades, authorities said on Wednesday.