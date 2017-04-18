Brazil's Renova sells wind farm to AES unit for $193 mln

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, April 18 Renova Energia SA sold a wind farm project to a unit of AES Corp for 600 million reais ($193 million) on Tuesday, enabling the Brazilian renewable power company to replenish cash amid a severe cash crunch.
In a securities filing, AES Tietê Energia SA said it plans to assume 1.150 billion reais worth of debt owed by the Alto Sertao II project. The deal's value could increase by 100 million reais within five years, depending on whether the project outperforms some unspecified operational metrics.
Reuters reported on Jan. 2 that Renova and AES Tietê, a unit of AES Brasil, had reached an accord over Alto Sertao II for a price between 600 million reais and 700 million reais. ($1 = 3.1071 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciano Costa; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Southeast Asia startup Sea Ltd has filed for a potential U.S. initial public offering that could raise about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The company, which was earlier known as Garena, filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is looking forward to list itself in early 2018, Bloomberg said.
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc