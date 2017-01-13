Brazil's Renova sells wind farm project to AES Brasil for $204 mln

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
SAO PAULO Jan 13 Renova Energia SA has agreed to sell a wind farm project to the local unit of AES Corp for about 650 million reais ($204 million) as part of efforts by the Brazilian renewable power company to repay debt and ease a cash crunch.
Renova has entered into a binding agreement to sell the Alto Sertão II project to AES Tietê Energia SA, a subsidiary of AES Brasil SA, it said in a Friday securities filing.
Reuters had reported this month that Renova was in advanced talks with AES Brasil over Alto Sertão II.
($1 = 3.1878 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020