Brazil's AES Tietê in talks to buy wind parks from Renova

SAO PAULO Jan 12 Brazilian power generation
company AES Tietê Energia SA said on Thursday it is
in advanced talks to buy the wind power complex Alto Sertão II
from Renova Energia SA.
Reuters reported on Jan. 2, citing sources, that Renova was
negotiating with the Brazilian unit of AES Corp the sale
of the near 400 megawatt asset for a value of up to 700 million
reais ($221 million). Renova shares rose more than
20 percent on the news.
($1 = 3.16 reais)
