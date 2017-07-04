FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 小时前
Brazil's Renova confirms receiving formal bid from Brookfield
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称其洲际弹道导弹可携带核弹头 美国呼吁全球行动
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
深度分析
焦点：中国当局对民间征信的支持力度减弱
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
深度分析
焦点：三星第二季获利或创纪录 有望超过英特尔成全球最大芯片商
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 晚上10点00分 / 12 小时前

Brazil's Renova confirms receiving formal bid from Brookfield

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's renewable energy company Renova Energia SA confirmed in a securities filing on Tuesday having received a formal bid from Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Reuters reported on Monday that Brookfield offered to inject 800 million reais ($242 million) into Renova and buy a 16 percent stake in the firm owned by local power company Light SA for the equivalent of 9 reais a share. Renova did not disclose financial details of the bid. Its shares jumped 6 percent on Tuesday to 7.47 reais. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below