1 小时内
Brazil's Light authorizes Renova to enter exclusive talks with Brookfield
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
分析：外界怀疑特朗普政府推进重大政策的能力 料加快美元下滑
分析：外界怀疑特朗普政府推进重大政策的能力 料加快美元下滑
美国官员称期待中国采取更多举措开放市场
美国官员称期待中国采取更多举措开放市场
2017年7月19日 / 晚上11点29分 / 1 小时内

Brazil's Light authorizes Renova to enter exclusive talks with Brookfield

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian utility Light SA has given its approval for Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc to enter exclusive negotiations to acquire its stake in renewable company Renova Energia SA, the company said in a securities filing.

Light said that Brookfield's renewable energy unit in Brazil would have the right to negotiate exclusively for 60 days the acquisition of Light's stake in Renova and a cash injection into the company.

Reuters first reported Brookfield's bid to buyout Renova in July 7. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Cynthia Osterman)

