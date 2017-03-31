UPDATE 2-Brazil's Renova to finalize project sale to AES on Monday -sources

(Adds comments in paragraph 6)
SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazil's renewable power
generation company Renova Energia SA will finalize
the sale of wind farm Alto Sertão II to the Brazilian unit of
AES Corp for about 700 million reais ($223 million) as
early as Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
The project sale is a condition for Brookfield Asset
Management Inc's plan to enter Renova's controlling
bloc in a deal valued at about 1 billion reais, said the people,
who asked for anonymity because the matter remains private.
Under terms of the deal, which could be announced in coming
days, Canada's Brookfield would purchase the 15.7
percent stake that Light Energia SA has in Renova and then pump
fresh cash into the company, said the people. Currently, Light
forms part of a controlling bloc that owns about 64 percent of
Renova.
Renova units, a blend of its common and
preferred shares, jumped 10 percent on Friday, on top of a 15
percent surge the prior trading day. Shares of Light
shed 1.3 percent, their fourth decline in five sessions.
Renova did not have an immediate comment. Light's press
office referred any questions related to Renova to controlling
shareholder Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA.
Brookfield declined to comment. AES Brasil said it continues
to analyze the Alto Sertão II transaction, without elaborating
further.
Both deals, if successfully concluded, would help Renova
overcome a severe cash crunch that has led to investment plan
delays and cost cuts. Renova's woes have worsened since a
planned partnership with SunEdison Inc collapsed
weeks before the U.S. company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
protection.
By injecting capital, Brookfield would be giving Light a
chance to exit the company while diluting the other two members
of Renova's controlling bloc, Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA
and RR Participações SA.
($1 = 3.1342 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and Andrew Hay)