Engaged Capital pushes Rent-A-Center board to sell itself

Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital
LLC sent a letter to the board of Rent-A-Center Inc
asking them to start evaluating strategic alternatives,
including a potential sale of the company.
Rent-A-Center shares were up 2.8 percent at $8.69 in midday
trading on Tuesday.
The company's shares have declined 75 percent over two years
under the current board, Engaged Capital said.
The fund said it was prepared to nominate independent
directors at the company's annual shareholder meeting.
Engaged Capital has a 12.9 percent stake in Rent-A-Center,
according to the letter.
