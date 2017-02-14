UPDATE 1-Engaged Capital pushes Rent-A-Center to sell itself

(Adds details, updates shares)
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital
LLC urged the board of furniture retailer Rent-A-Center Inc
to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a
potential sale of the company.
Rent-A-Center shares rose as much as 5.3 percent to $8.90 on
Tuesday.
The rent-to-own retailer, which reported its fourth-quarter
results on Monday, has seen declining sales for over a year.
Rent-A-Center's shares have declined 75 percent over two
years under the current board, Engaged Capital said.
The company's Chief Financial Officer Guy Constant resigned
in December and Maureen Short was appointed as the interim CFO.
(bit.ly/2gdo2a6)
"Interim management (of Rent-A-Center) stated the turnaround
could take 12 to 18 months. Even under a favorable operating
environment, there is no shortcut to returning to growth given
the nature of this business," Engaged Capital founder Glenn
Welling wrote in the letter.
The activist fund said it was prepared to nominate
independent directors at the company's annual shareholder
meeting.
The fund has a 12.9 percent stake in Rent-A-Center,
according to the letter.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)