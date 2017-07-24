FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rent-A-Center shunned takeover interest from HIG, Lone Star-sources
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点34分 / 1 小时前

Rent-A-Center shunned takeover interest from HIG, Lone Star-sources

Michael Flaherty

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Rent-A-Center Inc snubbed takeover interest from private equity firms HIG Capital and Lone Star Funds before it turned down an offer of $800 million from buyout firm Vintage Capital this month, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

HIG and Lone Star did not offer a price for the company, but each said it would pay a premium for the business, the sources said. They asked not to be identified because the expressions of interest in an acquisition were not public.

HIG and Lone Star did not immediately return calls seeking comment. Rent-A-Center declined to comment. (Additional reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Mike Stone; Editing by David Gregorio)

