Furniture retailer Rent-A-Center adopts poison pill

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.
Engaged Capital, which owns a 12.9 percent stake in Rent-A-Center, last month nominated five candidates for election to the retailer's board of directors.
Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center said the stockholder rights would become exercisable if group buys 15 percent or more of its outstanding shares. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation