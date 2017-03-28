UPDATE 1-Furniture retailer Rent-A-Center adopts poison pill

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds background, shares)
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.
Engaged Capital, which owns a 12.9 percent stake in Rent-A-Center, last month nominated five candidates for election to the retailer's board of directors.
Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center said the stockholder rights would become exercisable if group buys 15 percent or more of its outstanding shares.
Rent-A-Center, which has struggled with declining sales for over a year, said last month it would seek to cut costs and boost revenue after Engaged Capital heaped pressure on the retailer to explore a sale.
However, the activist fund disapproved Rent-A-Center's "risky" turnaround strategy and urged the company's board to consider other options.
Rent-A-Center's shares were largely unchanged in early trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation