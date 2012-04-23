UPDATE 1-Rent-A-Center results beat estimates

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
* Q1 EPS $0.87 vs est $0.84
* Sales $835.3 mln vs est $807 mln
* Keeps full-year forecast
* Shares rise 4 pct after the bell
April 23 Rent-A-Center Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and a rise in sales as some shoppers chose to buy the products they had rented, sending its shares up 4 percent in after-hours trading.
Rent-A-Center -- which lets customers own furniture, electronics and other products they have rented after completing payments over a term -- said demand for its products was "steady" in the quarter.
"Total revenue and same-store sales benefited in the quarter from more customers than expected exercising their early purchase option," Chief Executive Mark Speese said in a statement.
Outright sales boost the company's quarterly results but it loses out on future recurring revenue as a result.
So, despite the strong results, Rent-A-Center maintained its full-year sales and profit forecasts.
The company posted a first-quarter net profit of $51.9 million, or 87 cents a share, compared with $44.2 million, or 69 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales rose 13 percent to $835.3 million.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 84 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $807 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company rose to $37.95 after the bell. They closed at $36.66 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.