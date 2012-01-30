版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 31日 星期二 07:00 BJT

UPDATE 1-Rent-A-Center Q4 misses Street, shares slip

Jan 30 Rent-A-Center Inc reported
fourth-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations as
its core rental customers remained reluctant to spend, sending
its shares down 5 percent in after-market trading.	
    The furniture and appliance rental company, which competes
with Aaron's Inc, also said it expects margins to
contract this year. 	
    	
 KEY POINTS:         Q4 2011       I/B/E/S*      Q4 2011
     Revenue         $737.5 mln    $811.1 mln    $677.1 mln
     Net income      $49.3 mln     --            $31.9 mln
     GAAP EPS        $0.83         --            $0.49
     Adjusted EPS    $0.85         $0.91         $0.71
     Comp. Sales     up 2.7 pct    --            flat
 	
    * Sees FY 2012 margins dip 50 basis points
    * Sees FY 2012 revenue up 7 to 10 percent
    * Sees FY 2012 GAAP EPS $3.00-$3.20

    MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:	
    * Shares of Plano, Texas based Rent-A-Center fell to $35.50
in extended trade after closing at $$37.19 on Monday on the
Nasdaq.

    BACKGROUND / LINKS	
    * Rent-A-Center operates about 3,075 company-owned stores
across United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico

  *Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.

