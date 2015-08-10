CORRECTED-BRIEF-Rentech Nitrogen to be acquired by CVR Partners

(Corrects headline to say Rentech Nitrogen (not Rentech) to be acquired by CVR Partners)

Aug 10 Rentech Inc : * Enters into a series of transformative transactions * Says has agreed to vote its 59.7% ownership interest in Rentech Nitrogen

Partners in favor of proposed merger with cvr partners lp * Rentech and gso have agreed to exchange $100 million of convertible preferred

stock and $50 million of debt, for units of cvr partners * Upon closing of merger, Rentech would receive about $318 million in cash and

units of cvr partners * Source text for Eikon