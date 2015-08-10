CORRECTED-BRIEF-Rentech Nitrogen to be acquired by CVR Partners

(Corrects headline to say Rentech Nitrogen (not Rentech) to be
acquired by CVR Partners)
Aug 10 Rentech Inc :
* Enters into a series of transformative transactions
* Says has agreed to vote its 59.7% ownership interest in
Rentech Nitrogen
Partners in favor of proposed merger with cvr partners lp
* Rentech and gso have agreed to exchange $100 million of
convertible preferred
stock and $50 million of debt, for units of cvr partners
* Upon closing of merger, Rentech would receive about $318
million in cash and
units of cvr partners
