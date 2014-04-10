Blackstone to invest $150 mln in Rentech, get two board seats

April 10 Rentech Inc, which processes
wood fibre, said Blackstone Group LP's credit arm would
invest $150 million in the company in return for two board
seats.
Rentech shares rose as much as 19 percent to $2.15 in
morning trade on Thursday. The company was valued at $411.8
million as of the stock's close of $1.81 on Wednesday.
The company said GSO Capital Partners LP, the credit
investment unit of Blackstone, will invest $100 million through
convertible preferred stock and a $50 million term loan.
Blackstone named GSO's co-founder Douglas Ostrover and
former chief executive of Smurfit-Stone Container Corp Patrick
Moore to Rentech's board.
Rentech, which also makes and sells nitrogen fertilizer,
said the funds would be used to grow its wood fibre processing
business.
