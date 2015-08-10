UPDATE 1-CVR Partners to buy Rentech Nitrogen for $533 mln

(Adds background on companies, deal details and share move)
Aug 10 Nitrogen fertilizer producer CVR Partners
LP said on Monday it would buy Rentech Nitrogen Partners
LP for about $533 million, excluding debt, as global
fertilizer makers aim to scale up at a time when increased
supplies weigh on nitrogen prices.
The deal comes less than a week after CF Industries Holdings
Inc said it would buy OCI NV's North American
and European plants for $6 billion, making CF the world's
largest publicly traded nitrogen company.
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, the world's
second-largest potash miner, has been proposing to acquire
German salt and fertilizer company K+S AG.
Rentech Nitrogen shareholders will receive 1.04 units of CVR
Partners and $2.57 cash for each unit held.
The deal, which also excludes Rentech Nitrogen's plant in
Pasadena, Texas, represents a premium of 33 percent to the
company's Friday closing price.
Rentech Nitrogen shares were up about 17 percent in light
premarket trading on Monday.
Rentech Nitrogen, a master limited partnership of Rentech
Inc, will own 40.5 million units, or 35.6 percent of the
combined company.
CVR Partners, owned by Carl Icahn-controlled CVR Energy Inc
, will refinance Rentech Nitrogen's net debt of about
$307 million.
The deal is expected to close by the end of 2015 and no
later than May 2016, the companies said.
Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR Partners said it expects the
deal to be double-digit accretive to distributable cash per unit
before synergies.
Rentech Nitrogen said it planned to sell the Pasadena
facility before the closing of the merger with CVR Partners.
Los Angeles-based Rentech Nitrogen hired Morgan Stanley in
February to explore strategic alternatives.
Latham & Watkins was Rentech Nitrogen's legal adviser, while
Vinson & Elkins served as legal adviser to CVR Partners.
