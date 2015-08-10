UPDATE 1-CVR Partners to buy Rentech Nitrogen for $533 mln

(Adds background on companies, deal details and share move)

Aug 10 Nitrogen fertilizer producer CVR Partners LP said on Monday it would buy Rentech Nitrogen Partners LP for about $533 million, excluding debt, as global fertilizer makers aim to scale up at a time when increased supplies weigh on nitrogen prices.

The deal comes less than a week after CF Industries Holdings Inc said it would buy OCI NV's North American and European plants for $6 billion, making CF the world's largest publicly traded nitrogen company.

Potash Corp of Saskatchewan, the world's second-largest potash miner, has been proposing to acquire German salt and fertilizer company K+S AG.

Rentech Nitrogen shareholders will receive 1.04 units of CVR Partners and $2.57 cash for each unit held.

The deal, which also excludes Rentech Nitrogen's plant in Pasadena, Texas, represents a premium of 33 percent to the company's Friday closing price.

Rentech Nitrogen shares were up about 17 percent in light premarket trading on Monday.

Rentech Nitrogen, a master limited partnership of Rentech Inc, will own 40.5 million units, or 35.6 percent of the combined company.

CVR Partners, owned by Carl Icahn-controlled CVR Energy Inc , will refinance Rentech Nitrogen's net debt of about $307 million.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2015 and no later than May 2016, the companies said.

Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR Partners said it expects the deal to be double-digit accretive to distributable cash per unit before synergies.

Rentech Nitrogen said it planned to sell the Pasadena facility before the closing of the merger with CVR Partners.

Los Angeles-based Rentech Nitrogen hired Morgan Stanley in February to explore strategic alternatives.

Latham & Watkins was Rentech Nitrogen's legal adviser, while Vinson & Elkins served as legal adviser to CVR Partners. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Maju Samuel)