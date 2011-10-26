UPDATE 1-Rentech Nitrogen sees IPO priced at $19-$21/unit

* To offer 15 mln common units

Oct 26 Delaware-based Rentech Nitrogen Partners filed with U.S. securities regulators to offer 15 million common units at an anticipated price of $19-$21 per unit.

The common units have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RNF," the company said in the filing.

In August, the limited partnership company of publicly traded clean energy provider Rentech Inc had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $250 million through an initial public offering. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)