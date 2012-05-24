版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五

New Issue - Rentenbank adds $100 million notes

May 24 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank 
on Thursday added $100 million in a reopening of its March 2016
floating-rate, s aid IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. 	
    Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: RENTENBANK	
	
AMT $100 MLN     COUPON 3-MO LIBOR   MATURITY    03/15/2016 	
                  +20 BPS	
TYPE FRN         ISS PRICE 100.007   FIRST PAY   06/15/2012	
MOODY'S Aaa      YIELD N/A           SETTLEMENT  06/06/2012   	
S&P TRIPLE-A     SPREAD N/A          PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY	
FITCH TRIPLE-A                       NON-CALLABLE   N/A

