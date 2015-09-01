Rentokil acquires pest control business Steritech for $425 mln

BRIEF-Corium International says enters extended agreement with P&G
* Corium International Inc - on Jan 13, co and Procter & Gamble Company entered into an amendment to restated supply agreement dated june 30, 2014
LONDON, Sept 1 British support services firm Rentokil Initial said it had acquired a new business in the United States, as part of its strategy to accelerate growth of its pest control division.
The company said on Tuesday it had agreed to pay $425 million for Steritech, which operates in the U.S. and Canada, subject to U.S. regulatory approval.
Rentokil said the deal strengthened its position as the number three pest control business in the U.S., a market worth around $7.5 billion.
The acquisition is Rentokil's second in a week after buying Chicago-based Anderson Pest Solutions. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Neil Maidment)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
Jan 20 A Canadian court has rejected an attempt by Ecuadorian communities to enforce a judgment against Chevron Corp they obtained in their home country, saying the company's local subsidiary liable for the parent, the oil major said on Friday.