ComScore to buy viewership rating provider Rentrak

Sept 29 Data analytics provider ComScore Inc said it would buy viewership rating provider Rentrak Corp in an all-stock deal.

Rentrak will merge into a wholly-owned subsidiary of ComScore, and each share of Rentrak will be converted into the right to receive 1.15 shares of ComScore.

After the deal closes, ComScore shareholders will own about 66.5 percent of the combined company, with Rentrak shareholders holding the rest. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
