WRAPUP 2-Aaron's trims FY profit outlook, shares fall

 (Adds CEO commentary, details on outlook, background)	
 Oct 24 Furniture and appliance rental company
Aaron's Inc said it expects start-up costs of its
experimental HomeSmart business to hurt earnings for the next
several quarters, sending its shares down about 9 percent in
extended trade.	
 The company, which said the recent ramping up of HomeSmart 
stores hurt margins, trimmed the upper end of its 2011 earnings
per share outlook by 4 cents. 	
 Separately, rival Rent-A-Center Inc 
posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by the
performance of its core business as well as its RAC Acceptance
segment.	
     	
 KEY POINTS: Aaron's Inc    Q3 2011     I/B/E/S     Q3 2010
  Revenue                $485.2 mln  $483 mln    $452.2 mln
  Net income             $28 mln     --          $26.2 mln
  GAAP EPS               $0.36       $0.30       $0.32
  Adjusted EPS           --          --          --
	
 KEY POINTS: Rent-A-Center  Q3 2011     I/B/E/S     Q3 2010
  Revenue                $704.3 mln  $732.0 mln  $664.6 mln
  Net income             $31.2 mln   --          $40.5 mln
  GAAP EPS               $0.52       --          $0.62
  Adjusted EPS           $0.60       $0.58       $0.62
 	

 * Atlanta-based Aaron's sees fourth-quarter revenue,
excluding franchisees, of about $520 million, slightly above
analysts' estimates. Meanwhile, Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center
forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $731-$746 million, largely
above estimates of $732 million.
 * Rent-A-Center forecast fourth-quarter profit of 78-84
cents a share, while analysts had expected 82 cents a share.
Aaron's projected fourth-quarter earnings of 41-45 cents a
share. Analysts had expected 44 cents a share. 
 * Sales in Aaron's stores open at least a year rose 5.3
percent, while Rent-A-Center's comparable store sales rose 2
percent, for the fourth quarter.
 * Aaron's shares were down about 9 percent at $26.08 in
extended trade on Monday, while those of Rent-A-Center were flat
at $32.21. 

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:	
 * Aaron's Chief Executive Robert Loudermilk said, "We
currently plan to have approximately 70 HomeSmart stores open by
the end of this year and then not open a significant number of
additional stores until we can more fully evaluate the financial
performance of the HomeSmart concept."

 BACKGROUND / LINKS	
 * Aaron's has recently been acquiring stores and converting
them to HomeSmart -- a weekly pay model aimed at lower-end
consumers -- concept stores. 
 * Rent-A-Center's RAC Acceptance business includes kiosks
operated by its employees in third-party furniture and
electronics retailers. It offers merchandise on a rent-to-own
basis to customers who are denied in-store financing.
 * Rental companies -- that allow customers to own products
after they complete all payments over an agreed term -- had
benefited from the recession as cash-strapped consumers rented
items they could no longer afford to buy.

 (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)

