WRAPUP 2-Aaron's trims FY profit outlook, shares fall

Oct 24 Furniture and appliance rental company Aaron's Inc said it expects start-up costs of its experimental HomeSmart business to hurt earnings for the next several quarters, sending its shares down about 9 percent in extended trade.

The company, which said the recent ramping up of HomeSmart stores hurt margins, trimmed the upper end of its 2011 earnings per share outlook by 4 cents.

Separately, rival Rent-A-Center Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by the performance of its core business as well as its RAC Acceptance segment.

KEY POINTS: Aaron's Inc Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $485.2 mln $483 mln $452.2 mln

Net income $28 mln -- $26.2 mln

GAAP EPS $0.36 $0.30 $0.32

Adjusted EPS -- -- --

KEY POINTS: Rent-A-Center Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010

Revenue $704.3 mln $732.0 mln $664.6 mln

Net income $31.2 mln -- $40.5 mln

GAAP EPS $0.52 -- $0.62

Adjusted EPS $0.60 $0.58 $0.62

* Atlanta-based Aaron's sees fourth-quarter revenue, excluding franchisees, of about $520 million, slightly above analysts' estimates. Meanwhile, Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $731-$746 million, largely above estimates of $732 million.

* Rent-A-Center forecast fourth-quarter profit of 78-84 cents a share, while analysts had expected 82 cents a share. Aaron's projected fourth-quarter earnings of 41-45 cents a share. Analysts had expected 44 cents a share.

* Sales in Aaron's stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent, while Rent-A-Center's comparable store sales rose 2 percent, for the fourth quarter.

* Aaron's shares were down about 9 percent at $26.08 in extended trade on Monday, while those of Rent-A-Center were flat at $32.21.

MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:

* Aaron's Chief Executive Robert Loudermilk said, "We currently plan to have approximately 70 HomeSmart stores open by the end of this year and then not open a significant number of additional stores until we can more fully evaluate the financial performance of the HomeSmart concept."

BACKGROUND / LINKS

* Aaron's has recently been acquiring stores and converting them to HomeSmart -- a weekly pay model aimed at lower-end consumers -- concept stores.

* Rent-A-Center's RAC Acceptance business includes kiosks operated by its employees in third-party furniture and electronics retailers. It offers merchandise on a rent-to-own basis to customers who are denied in-store financing.

* Rental companies -- that allow customers to own products after they complete all payments over an agreed term -- had benefited from the recession as cash-strapped consumers rented items they could no longer afford to buy. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)