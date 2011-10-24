WRAPUP 2-Aaron's trims FY profit outlook, shares fall

UPDATE 2-Statoil takes hit as cuts long-term oil price view
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
(Adds CEO commentary, details on outlook, background)
Oct 24 Furniture and appliance rental company Aaron's Inc said it expects start-up costs of its experimental HomeSmart business to hurt earnings for the next several quarters, sending its shares down about 9 percent in extended trade.
The company, which said the recent ramping up of HomeSmart stores hurt margins, trimmed the upper end of its 2011 earnings per share outlook by 4 cents.
Separately, rival Rent-A-Center Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by the performance of its core business as well as its RAC Acceptance segment.
KEY POINTS: Aaron's Inc Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $485.2 mln $483 mln $452.2 mln
Net income $28 mln -- $26.2 mln
GAAP EPS $0.36 $0.30 $0.32
Adjusted EPS -- -- --
KEY POINTS: Rent-A-Center Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $704.3 mln $732.0 mln $664.6 mln
Net income $31.2 mln -- $40.5 mln
GAAP EPS $0.52 -- $0.62
Adjusted EPS $0.60 $0.58 $0.62
* Atlanta-based Aaron's sees fourth-quarter revenue, excluding franchisees, of about $520 million, slightly above analysts' estimates. Meanwhile, Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $731-$746 million, largely above estimates of $732 million.
* Rent-A-Center forecast fourth-quarter profit of 78-84 cents a share, while analysts had expected 82 cents a share. Aaron's projected fourth-quarter earnings of 41-45 cents a share. Analysts had expected 44 cents a share.
* Sales in Aaron's stores open at least a year rose 5.3 percent, while Rent-A-Center's comparable store sales rose 2 percent, for the fourth quarter.
* Aaron's shares were down about 9 percent at $26.08 in extended trade on Monday, while those of Rent-A-Center were flat at $32.21.
MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:
* Aaron's Chief Executive Robert Loudermilk said, "We currently plan to have approximately 70 HomeSmart stores open by the end of this year and then not open a significant number of additional stores until we can more fully evaluate the financial performance of the HomeSmart concept."
BACKGROUND / LINKS
* Aaron's has recently been acquiring stores and converting them to HomeSmart -- a weekly pay model aimed at lower-end consumers -- concept stores.
* Rent-A-Center's RAC Acceptance business includes kiosks operated by its employees in third-party furniture and electronics retailers. It offers merchandise on a rent-to-own basis to customers who are denied in-store financing.
* Rental companies -- that allow customers to own products after they complete all payments over an agreed term -- had benefited from the recession as cash-strapped consumers rented items they could no longer afford to buy. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy the retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
* Shares have slumped in wake of patent setbacks, acquisitions