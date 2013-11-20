版本:
BRIEF-Replicel Q3 earnings per share $0.06

Nov 20 RepliCel Life Sciences Inc : * Reports third quarter 2013 financial results and provides corporate update * Q3 earnings per share $0.06 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
