UPDATE 2-Repligen expects FDA to reject imaging agent; shares tank

* Says FDA cancels panel meeting

* Shares fall 45 pct

April 26 Repligen Corp said it expects U.S. health regulators to reject its imaging agent to detect structural abnormalities in the pancreas, sending its shares down as much as 45 percent.

Repligen said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified the company about its decision to cancel an advisory committee meeting scheduled for May 31 to review the imaging agent.

The company, which submitted its marketing application for the agent SecreFlo in December, said it expects the health regulator to reject its marketing application by June 21 and request for additional clinical trial data.

The company is developing SecreFlo, a synthetic human hormone, for use in combination with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to improve the detection of inflammation in the pancreas.

Repligen also supplies major life science companies including GE Healthcare, EMD Millipore, and Life Technologies with biologic products for use in manufacturing drugs.

Repligen's stock was down 41 percent at $4.23 on Thursday, making it the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq.