BRIEF-Federal Electricity Commission investigates grid usage charges and energy tariffs charged by Repower in 2009 and 2010

Feb 4 Repower AG :

* Federal Electricity Commission (ElCom) has investigated the grid usage charges and energy tariffs charged by Repower in 2009 and 2010

* On Jan 22, ElCom issued a partial ruling relating to the energy tariffs

* Ruling on the grid usage tariffs is still pending

* Repower is currently examining ElCom's ruling, and will decide on how to proceed at a later date Source text - bit.ly/1Dwdtl7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)