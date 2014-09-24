版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 9月 24日 星期三 12:56 BJT

BRIEF-Repower says Repower Schweiz AG and Repower AG to merge

Sept 24 Repower AG : * Says Repower Schweiz AG and Repower AG to merge * Says registered office in Klosters will be discontinued * Says this change will have no effect on customer relationships or other

obligations, so it will not involve any job cuts * Source text: bit.ly/1CeyAIX * Further company coverage
