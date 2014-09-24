BRIEF-Repower says Repower Schweiz AG and Repower AG to merge

BRIEF-Biotelemetry issues prospectus for public tender offer
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
Sept 24 Repower AG : * Says Repower Schweiz AG and Repower AG to merge * Says registered office in Klosters will be discontinued * Says this change will have no effect on customer relationships or other
obligations, so it will not involve any job cuts * Source text: bit.ly/1CeyAIX * Further company coverage
* Biotelemetry, Inc. issues prospectus for public tender offer to acquire lifewatch ag
* Shareholders of lifewatch will receive either chf 10 in cash and 0.1457 shares of biotelemetry stock or chf 8.00 in cash and 0.2185 shares of biotelemetry stock
* Amgen announces expanded commercial collaboration with Novartis for erenumab in migraine