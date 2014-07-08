版本:
中国
2014年 7月 8日

BRIEF-Repower to withdraw from sales business in Germany

July 8 Repower AG : * Says to withdraw from sales business in Germany * Says to cut around 20 jobs at the office in Dortmund * Says contractual obligations entered into with customers remain fully valid * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
