公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 21日 星期五 16:21 BJT

Repsol says to make 1.28 bln euro provision over YPF

MADRID Feb 21 Spain's Repsol said on Friday it would book a 1.28 billion euro ($1.76 billion) impairment charge in 2013 results after writing down its shares in YPF that were expropriated by the Argentine government.

In a regulatory filing, Repsol said it had revalued its YPF stake at $5 billion.
