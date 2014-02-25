Repsol board approves $5 billion Argentine settlement

MADRID Feb 25 Spain's Repsol said its
board of directors had approved a $5 billion settlement from
Argentina over assets seized in 2012 which will now need
approval from the oil major's shareholders and the Argentine
Congress.
In a statement on Tuesday, Repsol said it will receive a
package of three dollar-denominated Argentine sovereign bonds
with a nominal value of $5 billion.
Repsol will receive additional bonds - for a maximum face
value of up to $1 billion - to compensate for the market
discount on the first group of bonds.
The total market value of the combined packages will be at
least $4.67 billion, which could be supplemented by $500 million
in back interest payments on one of the bonds, known as the
Discount 33.
Repsol has pledged to drop all legal arbitrage against
Argentina as part of the deal and not file any further lawsuits,
it said.
Repsol can sell the bonds whenever it wants the final amount
it receives for the bonds cannot exceed $5 billion after
expenses and interest.