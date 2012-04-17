Spain's Repsol says studying convertible bond issue

MADRID, April 17 Spanish oil major Repsol
is studying a mandatory convertible bond issue and the
possibility of divestments, its chairman said on a conference
call to discuss Argentina's decision to seize control of its YPF
unit.
"We are studying a mandatory convertible bond issue of 2 to
3 years ... nothing has been decided, we have many (options) in
front of us," Antonio Brufau told analysts when asked about the
firm's cash flow following the expropriation of YPF.
Brufau said divestments were also a possibility and
mentioned its stake in Gas Natural, but said at first
glance he did not think the company would need to sell assets.