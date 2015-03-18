UPDATE 2-Repsol sells 2 billion euro hybrid bond to help fund Talisman deal

(Recasts, adds detail, analyst quote)
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Spanish oil major Repsol
sold a 2 billion euro ($2.1 billion) hybrid bond on Wednesday to
help to pay for its purchase of Canada's Talisman,
showing continued investor appetite for subordinated debt
despite weakening market conditions.
The dual issue comprised a 1 billion euro 10-year hybrid
bond with a 4.5 percent coupon and a six-year euro-denominated
bond with a 3.875 percent coupon, the company said. The issue
was more than two times subscribed, bookrunners said.
Hybrid bonds combine both debt and equity characteristics.
Australian energy company Santos Ltd abandoned a hybrid
issue in December because of volatile market conditions.
Repsol started its roadshow in London on Monday via Bank of
America Merrill Lynch as structuring adviser, together
with Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as global
coordinators and joint bookrunners.
One portfolio analyst said that oil sector risks and a
crowded market for similar corporate issues may have squeezed
demand.
"It's frustrating because there's such a demand for yield,
but the outlook for oil is murky and hybrid bonds have been
underperforming at the moment, too," the analyst said.
Repsol said at the end of 2014 that it would issue up to 5
billion euros in hybrids to fund the $12.9 billion acquisition
of Talisman, which is due to close in mid-2015.
Repsol issued half of its target amount on Wednesday and
plans to return to the bond market in the second half of the
year to avoid overloading the market and secure the best
pricing, an investor who attended Monday's meetings said.
The company is also expected to sell 2 billion euros in
senior bonds over the next two years.
Repsol is rated Baa2/BBB-/BBB at the senior level while the
hybrid deal is expected to be rated Ba1/BB/BB+.
($1 = 0.9343 euros)
(Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Alex Chambers and David
Goodman)