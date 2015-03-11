Spain's Repsol working on hybrid bond issue for next week -source

MADRID, March 11 Spanish oil major Repsol is working to issue a hybrid bond next week, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, a move that had been flagged when the company bought Canadian firm Talisman Energy last year.

The source did not want to give any additional detail on maturities or pricing.

Repsol declined to comment. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; editing by Julien Toyer)