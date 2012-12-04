BRIEF-Repsol sues Chevron over YPF contract related to Argentina energy assets

BRIEF-Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
Dec 4 Repsol SA : * Sues Chevron Corp to block development of energy assets in Argentina
under contract with YPF SA -- U.S. court filing * Claims contract was entered into after Argentina expropriated its majority
stake in YPF * Seeks declaration that Chevron has no rights under contract, and cannot
develop energy assets absent proper authority from YPF * Also seeks compensatory damages, in lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court
March 2 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a higher adjusted profit for 2017 from its core engineering and construction business.
* Almonty Industries has announced today that it entered into a fixed price contract for majority of production at its Los Santos mine in Spain