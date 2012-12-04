BRIEF-Repsol sues Chevron over YPF contract related to Argentina energy assets

Dec 4 Repsol SA : * Sues Chevron Corp to block development of energy assets in Argentina

under contract with YPF SA -- U.S. court filing * Claims contract was entered into after Argentina expropriated its majority

stake in YPF * Seeks declaration that Chevron has no rights under contract, and cannot

develop energy assets absent proper authority from YPF * Also seeks compensatory damages, in lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court