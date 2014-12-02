Repsol seeks partners for $4 bln Canadian LNG export plant-sources

| MADRID
MADRID Dec 2 Spanish oil company Repsol
is seeking partners to invest $4 billion to export
natural gas from North America to Europe, which is looking to
cut its dependence on supplies from Russia, two sources familiar
with the matter said.
Repsol aims to build the plant with a planned annual
capacity of 5 million metric tonnes of liquid natural gas (LNG)
at its Canaport terminal on the east coast of Canada in New
Brunswick to meet Europe's growing demands for cheap and
dependable gas, one of the sources said on Tuesday.
The new plant would ship shale gas from the United States,
the sources said, without giving further details.
"The idea is to take advantage of the Canaport site to
export gas to Europe at a time when it is looking for safer and
more competitive supply sources," said the source, adding that
Repsol would be a minority partner.
"This will only be done if there are partners who want to
take on the bulk of the investment," said the source who is
involved in the project.
Repsol said it has taken steps to study the viability of the
project, but did not give further details.
Canada wants to become a major exporter of natural gas and
crude oil to challenge the more established industry in the Gulf
of Mexico in the United States.
British Columbia on Canada's west coast has cut taxes for
LNG to encourage oil companies, such as Petronas, Shell and
Chevron, to build capacity to ship Canadian gas to Asian
markets.
The project may attract large European utility companies
interested in diversifying away from Russia, where tensions with
Moscow and its conflict with Ukraine have heightened concerns
about the security of energy supplies to Europe.
The EU relies on Russia for about a third of its oil and gas
and some 40 percent of that as is shipped through Ukraine.
Repsol owns 75 percent of Canaport and Canada's Irving Oil
25 percent. Irving Oil has said Canaport is the closest North
American port to Europe, India and South America.
The plant was built to turn LNG received by tanker back into
its gaseous form and sends the gas by pipeline into Canadian and
U.S. markets, but the shale boom in the United States has meant
it is now underused.
Repsol has written down a total of 1.4 billion euros ($1.74
billion) against the value of the plant, where production fell
40 percent in 2013 from a year earlier as the United States
reduced its natural gas imports.
