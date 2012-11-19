版本:
Spain court considers Repsol lawsuit against Chevron - source

MADRID Nov 19 A Spanish court has agreed to consider a lawsuit by Repsol against U.S.-based Chevron Corp over its cooperation agreement with Argentina's YPF , a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Repsol had threatened legal action against companies that invest in YPF after Argentina seized control of the Spanish firm's majority stake in the energy company in April.

