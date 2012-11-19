Spain court considers Repsol lawsuit against Chevron - source

BRIEF-Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Nov 19 A Spanish court has agreed to consider a lawsuit by Repsol against U.S.-based Chevron Corp over its cooperation agreement with Argentina's YPF , a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Repsol had threatened legal action against companies that invest in YPF after Argentina seized control of the Spanish firm's majority stake in the energy company in April.
* Prothena announces pricing of public offering of 2,700,000 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
* Nyrstar prices 400 million euros ($422.5 million) notes offering