UPDATE 2-Repsol weighs strategy after loss of YPF

* Repsol to present new business plan in May
* Denies news report of tie-up with Gas Natural
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, April 27 Spanish oil major Repsol
, which is weighing business options after the seizing
of its energy firm YPF by Argentina, said a deal with
domestic utility Gas Natural was not on the cards.
"A deal with Gas Natural is not part of our strategy," a
Repsol spokesman said on Friday.
Newspaper Cinco Dias reported the oil group's core
shareholder, Spanish banking group La Caixa, was
orchestrating a merger between the two Spanish energy groups to
prevent any hostile takeover moves on Repsol.
La Caixa, which holds 12.8 percent of Repsol and 35.3
percent of Gas Natural, also denied studying a merger between
the two companies.
Repsol Chairman Antonio Brufau has said he would unveil a
new business plan in May, following Argentina's announcement
last week that it would seize control of the 51 percent of YPF
owned by Repsol.
The Argentine government's bill to expropriate YPF sailed
through the Senate and then a lower house committee on Thursday,
setting the stage for final legislative approval next week.
"Repsol will try to address two issues with its business
plan: its financial situation and how it can boost upstream
operations after YPF," said Alvaro Navarro, equity analyst at
Intermoney Valores in Madrid.
Repsol, which previously focused on refining, bought YPF in
1999 for exposure to higher margin upstream oil and gas
production. YPF accounts for half of Repsol group output and 21
percent of net profit.
SALE OF GAS NATURAL?
Another expansion option for Repsol is to sell its 30
percent stake in Gas Natural, worth 3.3 billion euros at current
prices, and use the proceeds to buy oil assets.
"We think it would make much more sense to sell the stake in
Gas Natural as it would allow Repsol to reduce leverage and
increase its focus on the oil sector," Espirito Santo Investment
Bank said.
Newspaper Cinco Dias tipped the possible purchase of
Portugal oil firm Galp.
However it may be too soon for Repsol to get entangled in a
takeover deal as it enters a legal battle for compensation for
YPF.
Repsol has said it will seek $9.3 billion for its YPF stake.
Argentina has indicated it will not pay that much and the final
amount will be decided by an Argentine court.
Also in the air is whether Repsol will be repaid a $1.9
billion loan, extended to Grupo Petersen to buy its 25.5 percent
stake in YPF.
"Until all of this is resolved, rather than a company I
think they'd go for more assets in Africa or the United States,"
Intermoney's Navarro said.
Gas Natural's shares were up 1.8 percent to 10.82 euros by
0930 GMT while Repsol added 0.2 percent.