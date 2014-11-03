RPT-DEALTALK-Oil price tumble could accelerate Repsol deal search

* Oil price slump cuts valuation of potential assets
* Window of opportunity is narrow, analysts say
* Repsol could get "creative", tap market for extra funding
* No deal would be personal failure for chairman
By Jose Elías Rodríguez and Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, Nov 2 Spanish oil firm Repsol
is set to accelerate a $10 billion acquisition drive to take
advantage of lower U.S. shale valuations in the face of falling
oil prices and eventually fill a gap left by the 2012 seizure of
its Argentine business.
The cash-rich group has been on the hunt for oil and gas
assets for months as it tries to reduce its heavy exposure to
conflict-ridden regions such as Libya and Venezuela and to
protect itself from any takeover bid from bigger international
competitors.
After failed attempts at deals with Talisman and
Pacific Rubiales of Canada and Norway's Marathon Oil
, it continues to pursue oil and gas targets in OECD
countries that offer a 7 or 8 percent investment return, sources
familiar with the matter said.
The sources would not be drawn on which companies Repsol is
potentially pursuing.
Repsol is trying to reduce a shopping list of potentially
tens of small companies or assets to just a handful, with the
finalists likely to be those targets that offer oil wells
already in production as well as an entry point in the U.S.
shale industry.
Although Chairman Antonio Brufau recently said he would not
make a purchase for the sake of it and the firm would take its
time to analyse any opportunity, the clock is ticking.
While most banks have lower price forecasts next year for
Brent and U.S. crude, some analysts think the markets may
rebound quicker than projected.
"The strong correction in Brent prices should turn the tide
in favour of Repsol but it may be a narrow window of
opportunity," BPI analysts said in a note to clients.
Repsol has said it could spend between $8 billion and $10
billion on a purchase, or even more if it decides to sell its 30
percent stake in Spanish gas and electricity firm Gas Natural
, worth another $8 billion at current market prices.
"I think they'll end up selling Gas Natural, all or part of
it, if they find a target that really interests them,"
Intermoney analyst Alvaro Navarro said.
Sources familiar with Repsol's plans said such a move should
not be ruled out although the company would consider selling its
Gas Natural stake only if it finds a big enough alternative
investment that would yield more than Gas Natural's stable 4
percent annual return.
GET "CREATIVE" ?
In the meantime, the possibility often mentioned by industry
and market sources of Repsol pursuing a merger with Gas Natural
now seems more remote following the gas group's $3.3 billion
takeover offer this month for Chile's biggest electricity
distributor Compania General de Electricidad (CGE).
Any deal involving Gas Natural would also need the consent
of Catalan banking powerhouse Caixa, a core
shareholder of both Repsol and the Barcelona-based gas company
but which is currently focused on restoring its banking business
after a deep financial crisis in Spain.
Some analysts, speaking on condition of anonymity, believe
Repsol could also be tempted to get "creative" if the price or
the characteristics of a specific asset requires it.
Although maintaining its investment grade rating remains a
top priority for Repsol, the firm could decide to tap the market
for extra financing, they say, adding that funding a potential
deal with shares is also a possibility if the target turns out
to be a listed company.
The prospect of a special dividend, which Repsol has said it
will pay if it fails to find an acquisition that meets all of
its standards within two years, has diminished in the last few
weeks, the sources familiar with the firm's strategy say.
Another special dividend following the 1.3 billion euros it
handed out in May after the Argentine settlement would be seen
as a failure for Brufau, who celebrated ten years at the helm of
Repsol this week and is keen to both reaffirm his leadership and
prepare his legacy after riding out several big storms, they
say.
(Editing by Julien Toyer and Susan Thomas)