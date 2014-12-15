Spain's Repsol approves takeover offer for Talisman - source

MADRID Dec 16 The board of Spanish oil major Repsol gave its approval Monday to launch a full takeover offer for Canada's Talisman Energy, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

The board of Talisman was currently meeting to review the bid, the source also said.

Repsol declined to comment while Talisman was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Julien Toyer in Madrid and Euan Rocha in Calgary; Editing by Grant McCool)