Repsol drills dry well in Norwegian Arctic -Norway

OSLO, April 10 Spanish oil firm Repsol has drilled a dry well in the Norwegian side of the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday, confirming what a partner in the well, Det norske, had said on Tuesday.

The well was drilled some 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the Skrugard oil discovery, which renewed oil firms' interests in the region when it was discovered two years ago.

Aside from Repsol, which has a 20-percent stake, the other partners in the dry well are RWE with 15 percent, Norwegian minnow Concedo with 20 percent, Talisman with 12.5 percent, Faroe Petroleum with 12.5 percent, Marathon with 10 percent and Det norske with 10 percent.