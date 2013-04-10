Repsol drills dry well in Norwegian Arctic -Norway

OSLO, April 10 Spanish oil firm Repsol
has drilled a dry well in the Norwegian side of the Barents Sea,
the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Wednesday,
confirming what a partner in the well, Det norske,
had said on Tuesday.
The well was drilled some 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the
Skrugard oil discovery, which renewed oil firms' interests in
the region when it was discovered two years ago.
Aside from Repsol, which has a 20-percent stake, the other
partners in the dry well are RWE with 15 percent,
Norwegian minnow Concedo with 20 percent, Talisman with
12.5 percent, Faroe Petroleum with 12.5 percent,
Marathon with 10 percent and Det norske with 10 percent.