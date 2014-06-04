Pemex plans to sell remaining 1.4 pct stake in Repsol in August- sources

BRIEF-Lombard Medical CEO Simon Hubbert steps down
* Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO on April 18
MEXICO CITY, June 4 Mexican oil giant Pemex plans to sell its remaining 1.4 percent stake in Spanish peer Repsol in August, two sources at Pemex said on Wednesday.
Pemex sold 7.86 percent of Repsol, worth around $3 billion, to unspecified private investors earlier on Wednesday. It cited disagreements over the management of the company and low returns on its investment as reasons for the sale. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Dave Graham)
* Simon Hubbert has stepped down from his position as CEO on April 18
* Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea
* Hitgen and Pfizer enter research collaboration and license agreement to build and screen novel dna-encoded libraries