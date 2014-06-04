Mexico's Pemex sells Repsol stake at 20.10 euros per share

MADRID, June 4 Mexico's national oil company Pemex has sold a 7.86 percent stake in Spanish oil firm Repsol to private investors at 20.10 euros per share, book runner Deutsche Bank said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Pemex has raised a total of 2.09 billion euros ($2.9 billion) with the sale, for which Citigroup was also a book runner. The price represents a 3.7 percent discount to Repsol's close at 20.865 euros on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)